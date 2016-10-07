The Heard

Friday, October 7, 2016

Local cassette label Godless America releases mixtape for Cassette Store Day

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 6:39 PM

Local cassette label Godless America, which has released tapes by the likes of Room Full Of Strangers, Radicalized Youth and Evil Virgins, is taking part in the fun of the plucky younger sibling to Record Store Day, International Cassette Store Day, with an exclusive cassette release for this year's event. 

So tomorrow, Oct. 8, Godless America is dropping an exclusive (physical) mixtape, crammed full of tracks from the likes of Pasty Cline, Sad Jeremy and Dunderbunnies!, all awash in pure analog glow.

Stream and preview the tracks below from Bandcamp, or better yet, get in the spirit and snatch up the physical tape either online or at a participating Cassette Store Day retailer.

