Disney World is reopening on Saturday morning

After closing
for the fourth time in its history due to Hurricane Matthew, Disney World will be back up and running this weekend.
The theme park announced on its Twitter
that all Walt Disney theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom, will re-open Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. The Frozen Ever After ride opens at 8 a.m. and the World Showcase side at Epcot will start operations at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Typhoon Lagoon water park, Blizzard Beach water park and Disney Springs will resume regular hours on Saturday, though the Characters in Flight balloon attraction is closed through Sunday.
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for Friday, Oct. 7 was canceled, though it can be rebooked for future dates in October starting at 9 a.m. Monday by calling (407) 939-7818.
For more information on what's open and closed at Disney, visit their website here
.