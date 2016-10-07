Tip Jar

Friday, October 7, 2016

Big Gay Brunch postponed; will be moved to November along with rescheduled Pride festivities

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 10:06 AM

Orlando Weekly's Big Gay Brunch, a party scheduled for before the Come Out With Pride parade, has been postponed into November. It will be rescheduled to align with the Pride festivities once a new date is announced.

All ticketholders have been notified by email, and tickets already issued will be valid for the November event. If you would like a refund, contact the events team at 407-377-0400.

Tickets will be re-issued once the date change has been made. Big Gay Brunch was sold out before being postponed, and those who request refunds now will not be guaranteed a spot in November if attempting to re-purchase.

Keep an eye on the Big Gay Brunch Facebook page for the change of date announcement.

