Big Gay Brunch postponed; will be moved to November along with rescheduled Pride festivities

Orlando Weekly
's Big Gay Brunch, a party scheduled for before the Come Out With Pride parade, has been postponed into November. It will be rescheduled to align with the Pride festivities once a new date is announced.
All ticketholders have been notified by email, and tickets already issued will be valid for the November event. If you would like a refund, contact the events team at 407-377-0400.
Tickets will be re-issued once the date change has been made. Big Gay Brunch was sold out before being postponed, and those who request refunds now will not be guaranteed a spot in November if attempting to re-purchase.
Keep an eye on the Big Gay Brunch Facebook page
for the change of date announcement.