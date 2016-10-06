Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Bloggytown

Rosen Hotels offering lower rates to Hurricane Matthew evacuees

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 1:39 PM

click image PHOTO VIA KAREN/FLICKR
  • Photo via Karen/Flickr
As Hurricane Matthew approaches the east coast, Rosen Hotels & Resorts in Orlando is offering discounts to Floridians looking for shelter from the storm.

Special rates range from $55 to $105 nightly for hurricane evacuees and displaced Florida residents, according to Orlando Sentinel. However, Rosen Hotel spokeswoman Mary Deatrick told the Sentinel that most of the Rosen properties are already at capacity.

Visit Florida has created an online list of hotels with availability for people who still need to find shelter.

UPDATE: All Rosen Hotels are sold out for the next two days, but reservations are "always changing due to cancels, extensions, etc."

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Theme parks take action to prepare for Hurricane Matthew Read More

  2. Orlando International Airport ceasing operations at 8 p.m. Read More

  3. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer calls on residents to prepare for Hurricane Matthew Read More

  4. One model now predicts Hurricane Matthew could hit Florida coming and going Read More

  5. Fight breaks out between multiple parents in Miami Chuck E. Cheese's Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation