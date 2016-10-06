Thursday, October 6, 2016
Rosen Hotels offering lower rates to Hurricane Matthew evacuees
By Aileen Perilla
on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 1:39 PM
As Hurricane Matthew approaches the east coast, Rosen Hotels & Resorts in Orlando is offering discounts to Floridians looking for shelter from the storm.
Special rates range from $55 to $105 nightly for hurricane evacuees and displaced Florida residents, according to Orlando Sentinel
. However, Rosen Hotel spokeswoman Mary Deatrick told the Sentinel
that most of the Rosen properties are already at capacity.
Visit Florida has created an online list
of hotels with availability for people who still need to find shelter.
UPDATE: All Rosen Hotels are sold out for the next two days, but reservations are "always changing due to cancels, extensions, etc."
