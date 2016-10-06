Thursday, October 6, 2016
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer calls on residents to prepare for Hurricane Matthew
Posted By
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 8:04 AM
-
Photo via City of Orlando
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called on residents Wednesday to take Hurricane Matthew seriously and prepare for the upcoming storm.
"We think the main part of the storm will be on us tomorrow night to the morning, but storms can be unpredictable," Dyer says during a briefing at the city's Emergency Operations Center. "We’ve already seen the predictions for this storm change many times, so we should be prepared for the worst of it."
Dyer encouraged everyone to build a hurricane kit
and have an evacuation plan. The City Beautiful also issued the following information for residents in regards to the hurricane:
- The city's non-essential services will close at noon on Thursday, Oct. 6 and remain closed on Friday, Oct. 7. The city employees responding to the hurricane will still work those days.
- Residential and commercial trash, yard waste and recycle pick up for Thursday is expected to continue, but will be suspended on Friday. Trash pickup scheduled for Friday will be moved to Saturday, Oct. 8.
- Help prevent flooding by not putting your tree trimmings or any type of loose waste at the curb after the trash pickup on Thursday. During severe weather, this can clog storm drains, leading to flooding.
- The city is distributing sandbags on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. You must show proof of residence. Residents will be given 10 bags per address. The sandbag distribution center is at the City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater Division, 1010 Woods Ave.
- The city will open the Jefferson Street garage starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for resident who would like to park their car in a covered garage. All cars should be removed by Friday depending on the weather.
Several shelters are opening Thursday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m., including:
- Apopka High, 555 Martin St., Apopka for the general population staffed by Orange County government.
- Corner Lake Middle, 1700 Chuluota Road, Orlando for the general population staffed by the Red Cross.
- Timber Creek High School, 1001 Avalon Park S. Blvd., Orlando for the general population staffed by Orange County government.
- Odyssey Middle School, 9290 Lee Vista Blvd., Orlando for the general population staffed by Orange County government.
- Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington Ave., Orlando for the general population and pets, staffed by Orange County government and the Red Cross.
- Barnett Park, 4801 W Colonial Dr., Orlando for the general population and pets, staffed by Orange County government and the Red Cross.
For more information and updates, visit the Orange County website
and the City of Orlando website
.
