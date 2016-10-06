Orlando International Airport ceasing operations at 8 p.m.

click to enlarge
Photo via Orlando International Airport/Facebook
Thursday morning, the Orlando International Airport announced that it will be closed to commercial flights starting at 8 p.m. in preparation for Hurricane Matthew.
According to the airport's official twitter
, they are currently making preparations for the storm, including tying down jet bridges, clearing debris, securing cranes in construction areas, and securing equipment and vehicles.
So far, 185 flights have been canceled today. OIA recommends you check with your airline to see if your flight is canceled and the airline's policy for weather cancellations.
The airport hopes to resume normal operations on Saturday. However, given how unpredictable the storm has been, it is not known for sure when it will reopen.
OIA has been reminding people that it is not a hurricane shelter. Those seeking shelter can find a list of hurricane shelters in Orange County here
.