Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Bloggytown

Orlando International Airport ceasing operations at 8 p.m.

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orlando International Airport/Facebook
Thursday morning, the Orlando International Airport announced that it will be closed to commercial flights starting at 8 p.m. in preparation for Hurricane Matthew.  

According to the airport's official twitter, they are currently making preparations for the storm, including tying down jet bridges, clearing debris, securing cranes in construction areas, and securing equipment and vehicles. 

So far, 185 flights have been canceled today. OIA recommends you check with your airline to see if your flight is canceled and the airline's policy for weather cancellations. 

The airport hopes to resume normal operations on Saturday. However, given how unpredictable the storm has been, it is not known for sure when it will reopen. 

OIA has been reminding people that it is not a hurricane shelter. Those seeking shelter can find a list of hurricane shelters in Orange County here



Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Theme parks take action to prepare for Hurricane Matthew Read More

  2. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer calls on residents to prepare for Hurricane Matthew Read More

  3. One model now predicts Hurricane Matthew could hit Florida coming and going Read More

  4. Running list of events canceled or rescheduled due to Hurricane Matthew Read More

  5. Tolls lifted, state offices closed and some hospitals evacuated in advance of Hurricane Matthew Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation