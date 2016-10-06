Orlando buzz band Sales finally get serious, Harry Hillard Morall III levels up with Fiona (The Social)

click to enlarge Liv Jonse

if you recall, is a seriously risingthat – underneath all the fog of internet hype – areThe promise is that this indie-pop duo has some alluring songs. The rub is that they’ve always been more of a studio flower than a live tree. They’re an act that’s shown enough hope and spark to truly root for. But with such a minimal arrangement that lacks the finishing live touches of like, say, thethey just never satisfied onstage.However, the prospect of a new member – a– was intriguing as a possible missing link between Sales’ mystique and their reality. Well, theof this expanded roster (Oct. 4, The Social) was the answer to not only the question of what Sales could be but to the prayer of what Salesbe. With Singer Lauren Morgan’s lovely singing, their music has always had heart.But with this simple but necessary addition, their live performance finally hasNow they’re running on an instrumental chassis that, instead of being a distracting lapse, is at last suitable for translation on stage.Sales have built enough momentum and cachet to register nationally and draw impressively at home, as their national-level draw at this latest show proves. It’s only now, though, that they’re finally getting serious. This could getJust as interesting is openera full-band project by local humorist and social media hero(formerly known as rapper).Backed by a credentialed cast of live players that includes(drums),(bass) and(guitar), this act is also rap-based but is expanded with a pimp-smooth foundation of R&B and funk. As Mr. 3, Morall was a literate and hilarious pop-cultural assassin. But as Fiona, his famous showmanship instead comes on like aTrust me – and his black fur coat, and his black shades, and his medallion – on this. It’s a legit progression for one of the city’sAnd because it demolishes the usual wall between rappers and bands, Fiona is maybe theto the live scene in some time.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////