Come Out With Pride parade and festivities postponed due to Hurricane Matthew

"The safety of participants and attendees is our highest priority.
The Central Florida area is currently facing the possibility of widespread power outages, obstructed roadways, and high demand for Police and Fire services in the period following the storm. While the weather forecast for Saturday is favorable for our event, expected conditions today and Friday will severely impact the ability of our team to set up and prepare the park for a festival. Additionally, many non-local vendors, entertainers and supporting businesses will be unable to participate due to transportation and logistical issues.
With so many in the community looking forward to uniting together at Pride, the Come Out With Pride board is committed to making the event happen at a later time in November. We will be working with officials on alternative plans and will announce the details as soon as possible. Updates will be posted to our website and social media channels as they become available."
