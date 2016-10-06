Bloggytown

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Come Out With Pride parade and festivities postponed due to Hurricane Matthew

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 9:59 AM

Due to the potentially devastating effects of Hurricane Matthew, organizers of Come Out With Pride Orlando have decided to postpone Saturday's parade and festivities until November. 

In a statement on their website, organizers of Come Out With Pride Orlando say: 

"The safety of participants and attendees is our highest priority.

The Central Florida area is currently facing the possibility of widespread power outages, obstructed roadways, and high demand for Police and Fire services in the period following the storm. While the weather forecast for Saturday is favorable for our event, expected conditions today and Friday will severely impact the ability of our team to set up and prepare the park for a festival. Additionally, many non-local vendors, entertainers and supporting businesses will be unable to participate due to transportation and logistical issues.

With so many in the community looking forward to uniting together at Pride, the Come Out With Pride board is committed to making the event happen at a later time in November. We will be working with officials on alternative plans and will announce the details as soon as possible. Updates will be posted to our website and social media channels as they become available."

Other Pride events that have also been canceled include The Pride Launch Party at the Abbey and Pride Kickoff Church Street Block Party at Hamburger Mary's. 

