Unison, at Snap Downtown, shows photos of Pulse vigils and memorials from around the world

photo by Alex Berry | Getty Images
Mourners hold a vigil for victims of the Pulse shooting in front of the United States embassy in Berlin, Germany (June 18, 2016)
Here in Orlando, we've all been brought closer together by the Pulse tragedy. And part of that coming together has been a turning inward – we have become so attuned to our community that it's easy to overlook the fact that the whole world felt this tragedy too, and mourned with us. There have been several art shows of work by Orlando artists reacting to Pulse, but Unison
is the first to look outward, to collect images "both heartbreaking and healing" that capture the raw emotions of the days and weeks after.
Photojournalists from the New York Times, the Associated Press, Reuters news service, Getty Images and more donated images for the exhibit. Tonight's opening, curated by Snap's Patrick and Holly Kahn and Ryan Julison, is the unveiling of Unison
, which will remain on view (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday) until Oct. 28 at Snap's downtown gallery.
7-9 p.m. Wednesday | through Oct. 28 | Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St. | snaporlando.com
| free