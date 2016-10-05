The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

The Gist

Unison, at Snap Downtown, shows photos of Pulse vigils and memorials from around the world

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 8:42 AM

click to enlarge Mourners hold a vigil for victims of the Pulse shooting in front of the United States embassy in Berlin, Germany (June 18, 2016) - PHOTO BY ALEX BERRY | GETTY IMAGES
  • photo by Alex Berry | Getty Images
  • Mourners hold a vigil for victims of the Pulse shooting in front of the United States embassy in Berlin, Germany (June 18, 2016)

Here in Orlando, we've all been brought closer together by the Pulse tragedy. And part of that coming together has been a turning inward – we have become so attuned to our community that it's easy to overlook the fact that the whole world felt this tragedy too, and mourned with us. There have been several art shows of work by Orlando artists reacting to Pulse, but Unison is the first to look outward, to collect images "both heartbreaking and healing" that capture the raw emotions of the days and weeks after.

Photojournalists from the New York Times, the Associated Press, Reuters news service, Getty Images and more donated images for the exhibit. Tonight's opening, curated by Snap's Patrick and Holly Kahn and Ryan Julison, is the unveiling of Unison, which will remain on view (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday) until Oct. 28 at Snap's downtown gallery. 

7-9 p.m. Wednesday | through Oct. 28 | Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St. | snaporlando.com | free
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Unison @ Snap Downtown

    • Wed., Oct. 5, 7-9 p.m. and Oct. 6-28 free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott declares state of emergency as Hurricane Matthew's track turns toward Florida Read More

  2. Fight breaks out between multiple parents in Miami Chuck E. Cheese's Read More

  3. Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores Read More

  4. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  5. Disney releases preview video for the new Guardians of the Galaxy Ride at Disneyland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation