Cameras outside the space station captured views of major Hurricane Matthew as it flew 250 miles over the massive storm today. pic.twitter.com/XoLpXvfkKd — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) October 4, 2016

Yesterday the International Space Station shared a video of Hurricane Matthew from space — showing that if this torrential monster has a good side, it's from 250 miles above the storm.The ISS caught this breathtaking view with multiple cameras showing those of us at ground level exactly what the middle of a storm looks like.*Cuesoundtrack.*