Theme parks take action to prepare for Hurricane Matthew

As the Orlando area is now under hurricane warning, theme parks are responding with official statements as needed on where guests can shelter and revised park hours.
Walt Disney World
states on their official site: "Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as we continue to monitor Hurricane Matthew. Recent forecasts indicate that there could be rain and wind in the Central Florida area as early as Thursday evening, October 6, 2016."
Guests in Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground are going to be evacuated and moved to resort rooms, said Walt Disney World News Today.
Walt Disney World is also reportedly willing to work out arrangements
for guests staying at the resort Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9.
Universal Studios
spokesman Tom Schroder told the Orlando Sentinel
that resort executives are "monitoring the weather very closely, beginning to decide what are the next steps we have to take to make sure everything is safe." There are no official statements from Universal Studios at the moment in regards to where guests will go or if park hours are to continue as normal.
SeaWorld
said that they anticipate altered hours due to the hurricane, and park hours should be checked for the most up-to-date information on their official site. For now, the park is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday and closed Friday, resuming their normal hours and scheduled activities on the weekend.