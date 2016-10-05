The Posies and the Pauses play pop-up at Park Ave CDs tonight

click to enlarge
Wednesday is going to be one exceptionally historical night for Orlando indie-rock fans. Two legendary acts – the Posies and Eric Bachmann (Archers of Loaf, Crooked Fingers) – will be doing special intimate performances here, off the usual club circuit and a little on the QT. The Bachmann living room show is already sold out, but the good news is that the Posies secret pop-up show isn't yet. And the potentially great news for game Bachmann ticket holders is that the Posies' full-band concert is only three blocks away at Park Ave CDs, and the local promoters have coordinated so that the Posies will begin about 15 minutes after Bachmann concludes. How's that for community? It's a prime and very rare double-header night of up-close special engagements with canonical hall-of-famers.
with the Pauses | 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 | Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive | 407-447-7275 | parkavecds.com
| $20