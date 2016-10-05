The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

The Heard

The Posies and the Pauses play pop-up at Park Ave CDs tonight

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 9:35 AM

click to enlarge the_posies.jpg

Wednesday is going to be one exceptionally historical night for Orlando indie-rock fans. Two legendary acts – the Posies and Eric Bachmann (Archers of Loaf, Crooked Fingers) – will be doing special intimate performances here, off the usual club circuit and a little on the QT. The Bachmann living room show is already sold out, but the good news is that the Posies secret pop-up show isn't yet. And the potentially great news for game Bachmann ticket holders is that the Posies' full-band concert is only three blocks away at Park Ave CDs, and the local promoters have coordinated so that the Posies will begin about 15 minutes after Bachmann concludes. How's that for community? It's a prime and very rare double-header night of up-close special engagements with canonical hall-of-famers. 

with the Pauses | 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 | Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive | 407-447-7275 | parkavecds.com | $20
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • The Posies, the Pauses @ Park Ave CDs

    • Wed., Oct. 5, 8:30 p.m. $20-$100

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott declares state of emergency as Hurricane Matthew's track turns toward Florida Read More

  2. Fight breaks out between multiple parents in Miami Chuck E. Cheese's Read More

  3. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  4. Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores Read More

  5. Disney releases preview video for the new Guardians of the Galaxy Ride at Disneyland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation