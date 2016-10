click image Photo via Rae Sremmurd/Facebook

Tupelo sibling duo Rae Sremmurd are crossing over to the mainstream in a big way. Expect this show to be delirious chaos of pro pop hooks, incredible fashion and a high-energy stage presence. From the other side of the stage, except Rae Sremmurd to inspire " Black Beatles " level hysteria at Hard Rock Live tonightThe show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50. And Lil Yachty (!) is the opener for the evening. Stacked.