Wednesday, October 5, 2016

One model now predicts Hurricane Matthew could hit Florida coming and going

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 3:05 PM

One satellite model making the rounds in the weather community shows Hurricane Matthew hitting Florida this week, and then looping back around to smash us again next week. It's implausible – even Snopes.com has weighed in, calling it "not very likely" – but still, just the possibility of a two-timer makes us feel sick.

Meteorologist Curt Kaplan tweeted this video of how it would look:

Enough already, Matthew. 

