One model now predicts Hurricane Matthew could hit Florida coming and going

Wow!. GFS Model showing the path of #HurricaneMatthew doing a giant loop possibly affecting Florida twice. Euro...nearly same idea. pic.twitter.com/ed08Bx9d6F — Curt Kaplan (@Curtkap) October 5, 2016

One satellite model making the rounds in the weather community shows Hurricane Matthew hitting Florida this week, and then looping back around to smash us again next week. It's implausible – even Snopes.com has weighed in, calling it "not very likely" – but still, just the possibility of a two-timer makes us feel sick.Meteorologist Curt Kaplan tweeted this video of how it would look:Enough already, Matthew.