Wednesday, October 5, 2016
One model now predicts Hurricane Matthew could hit Florida coming and going
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 3:05 PM
One satellite model making the rounds in the weather community shows Hurricane Matthew hitting Florida this week, and then looping back around to smash us again next week. It's implausible – even Snopes.com has weighed in, calling it "not very likely"
– but still, just the possibility of a two-timer makes us feel sick.
Meteorologist Curt Kaplan tweeted this video of how it would look:
Enough already, Matthew.
