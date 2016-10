click image Photo via Will's Pub/Facebook

Masked garage-rock psychotic Nobunny has announced an Orlando set for Thanksgiving weekend. Clad in a ragged leather jacket and an even more tattered and sweat-soaked bunny mask, Nobunny (he keeps his true identity kinda secret), leads his band through set of physical, direct Ramones-esque punk. It's a spectacle you can't miss.Nobunny plays Will's Pub at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Tickets are $12-$14 and may be purchased here