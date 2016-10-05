New Se7enBites space is opening on Friday, Hurricane Matthew be damned

click to enlarge
Bubbly pastry chef Trina Gregory-Propst assures us that the grand opening of the new Se7enbites Bake Shop space
is going forward as planned Friday morning, hurricane or no hurricane.
"Hurricane or no, I'll have biscuits ready!" she posted on the shop's Facebook page today, adding that her wife and business partner, Va Propst, "can't wait to smother gravy" on those biscuits.
If you've ever had Se7enbites biscuits and gravy, you already know how inviting a prospect that is. If you haven't, the new space at 617 N. Primrose Drive is plenty bigger than their tiny former shop, so it will be easier to squeeze in and give it a try. The remodeling has happened over the past month or so, and the grand opening already had to be rescheduled by a week; it seems the Se7enbites crew is not ready to wait even one more day, and nor are their loyal fans.