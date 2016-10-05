Bloggytown

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Bloggytown

Running list of events canceled or rescheduled due to Hurricane Matthew

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 12:57 PM

CHARLES SCHULZ
  • Charles Schulz
He's not even here yet, but Hurricane Matthew is already spreading chaos. After this morning's announcement that Thursday's Garth Brooks concert at Amway Center would be rescheduled to Sunday at 3 p.m., we expect several other events to be canceled or moved in the coming hours. Here's a list of everything we have. Feel free to send any updates to listings@orlandoweekly.com. We will be updating this post continually as information comes in.

- Garth Brooks: Concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, has been moved to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

- Orange County Public Schools has canceled all classes for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6-7.

- 1st Thursdays: Going Goth at Orlando Museum of Art, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, has been canceled. A make-up date will be announced later.

- Art Festival Kickoff Party, originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, at Mead Botanical Garden, has been canceled by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce.

- Booktoberfest at the Orlando Public Library, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, has been canceled.

- Online and campus classes at Full Sail University are canceled until Monday Morning.

- Classes and university offices at UCF are closed Wednesday through Saturday.

- The Winter Park Autumn Art Festival, scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 8-9, in Central Park, has ben canceled.

- The Southeast Museum of Photography has canceled their opening for the dual Roger Ballen retrospective planned for Saturday. We've reached out to Snap, the other half, who say they are monitoring the weather and only plan to cancel if Ballen's flight is canceled. We'll keep updating as we hear more.

- Talk Yo Shit, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Social, has been canceled.

- Spooky Empire is going ahead as scheduled Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9, at the Orange County Convention Center, but they may have to reschedule their annual Zombie Walk.
