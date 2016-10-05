Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Bloggytown

Lake Eola Bandshell painted with rainbow theme in honor of Pulse victims

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 7:30 AM


click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
The Lake Eola Bandshell has been given the rainbow treatment to honor the lives of the 49 people lost in the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse this past summer. 

In a press release, Orlando city officials say Deborah and Lauren Jane Gilmore proposed the idea to Orlando commissioners along with a watercolor rendering by Lauren Gilmore. Each color has a different meaning, according to the Gilmores: "Red for love; Orange for Orange County; Yellow is faith and hope; Green for life, its fragility and renewal; Blue for the sadness we all collectively feel and to honor our police officers and medical staff; and Purple representing valor and bravery," the press release says. 
click to enlarge ILLUSTRATION BY LAUREN JANE GILMORE VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Illustration by Lauren Jane Gilmore via City of Orlando

City Commissioner Patty Sheehan coordinated with community partners to paint the bandshell, also known as the Walt Disney Amphitheater, like the illustration before the Come Out With Pride Orlando parade on Oct. 8. 

"This is a shining example of community collaboration," Sheehan says in a statement. "This started as an idea from a resident and we approached Walt Disney World who was able to make it happen in time for our Come Out With Pride celebration. We are grateful for Disney’s generosity, making this remembrance of the victims with a symbol of hope for our community now and in the future." 

City officials say the paint job should be done by Thursday, Oct. 6, weather permitting. 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott declares state of emergency as Hurricane Matthew's track turns toward Florida Read More

  2. Fight breaks out between multiple parents in Miami Chuck E. Cheese's Read More

  3. Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores Read More

  4. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  5. Disney releases preview video for the new Guardians of the Galaxy Ride at Disneyland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation