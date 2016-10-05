The Heard

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Free concerts in Orlando this week (10/5-10/11)

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 12:01 PM

click image PHOTO VIA BOY WITHOUT BATTERIES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Boy Without Batteries/Facebook
*Some of these may be subject to change, Thursday/Friday.

Wednesday, Oct. 5
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Forget Myself 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Professor Shyguy, Shammers, Boy Without Batteries 9 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.

Thursday, Oct. 6
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Luke Wagner 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

Friday, Oct. 7
Oak Hill Drifters 8:30 pm at Foxhead Lounge, 280 State Rte 415, Osteen.
Robotman 9 pm at The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road.
Wildroot 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 8
Any Way You Slice It: Seraphim & Camoflauge, Austen Van Der Bleek, Soul De Funk 9 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
The Company 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Cook Trio 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Old Skool vs Nu-Skool: DJ Blanco, DJ Loverboi, Faded Monkey 10 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd. Suite B.
Robotman 9 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.

Sunday, Oct. 9
Boho Sessions: Great Shapes 9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Cyndie Cox 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
The Tanner Keegan Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Monday, Oct. 10
Reggae Mondae featuring Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Tuesday, Oct. 11
Con Leche 10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

