Free concerts in Orlando this week (10/5-10/11)

*Some of these may be subject to change, Thursday/Friday.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Boy Without Batteries/Facebook
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Forget Myself
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Professor Shyguy, Shammers, Boy Without Batteries
9 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Luke Wagner
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Friday, Oct. 7
Oak Hill Drifters
8:30 pm at Foxhead Lounge, 280 State Rte 415, Osteen.
Robotman
9 pm at The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road.
Wildroot
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Any Way You Slice It: Seraphim & Camoflauge, Austen Van Der Bleek, Soul De Funk
9 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
The Company
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Cook Trio
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Old Skool vs Nu-Skool: DJ Blanco, DJ Loverboi, Faded Monkey
10 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd. Suite B.
Robotman
9 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Boho Sessions: Great Shapes
9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Cyndie Cox
7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
The Tanner Keegan Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Monday, Oct. 10
Reggae Mondae featuring Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Con Leche
10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.