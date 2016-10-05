Bloggytown

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Florida is going crazy trying to buy gas before Hurricane Matthew hits

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 1:38 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA ISLAND PACKET
  • Screenshot via Island Packet
The last thing you want is a crazy state filled with crazy people going extra crazy. And it would appear that Hurricane Matthew has Floridians doing just that.

Our South Floridian soldiers were the first to battle at the pumps. Many drivers waited in long lines for their gas, while some didn't get any at all on Tuesday afternoon, according to Local 10 News.

The worry is strong among Floridians that Hurricane Matthew will cause widespread power outages thus disrupting pump services. That is, if there's still any gas left by the time Hurricane Matthew makes landfall.

We've already been seeing heavy activity at the pumps here, yet another indication of what Orlando refuses to admit – they're scared shitless of Hurricane Matthew.

