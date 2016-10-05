Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Florida is going crazy trying to buy gas before Hurricane Matthew hits
The last thing you want is a crazy state filled with crazy people going extra crazy. And it would appear that Hurricane Matthew has Floridians doing just that.
Our South Floridian soldiers were the first to battle at the pumps. Many drivers waited in long lines for their gas, while some didn't get any at all on Tuesday afternoon, according to Local 10 News
The worry is strong among Floridians that Hurricane Matthew will cause widespread power outages thus disrupting pump services. That is, if there's still any gas left by the time Hurricane Matthew makes landfall.
We've already been seeing heavy activity at the pumps here, yet another indication of what Orlando refuses to admit – they're scared shitless of Hurricane Matthew.
