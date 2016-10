Brevard County begins mandatory evacuations at 3 p.m.

click image Photo via NOAA

Causeways do NOT close before hurricanes. Post-storm, may be closed until bridges & barrier islands can be checked for safety. pic.twitter.com/JgqH9MCOMY — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) October 5, 2016

Space Coast Area Transit Schedule Changes Due To #HurricaneMatthew. https://t.co/NY0aaWeYCY — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) October 5, 2016

Link issues: Mandatory Evacuations/School and Government Offices to Close/Shelters to Open for #Hurricane Matthew pic.twitter.com/IhrCgN5Mry — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) October 5, 2016

Hurricane Matthew has caused Brevard County Emergency Operations Center to issue mandatory evacuations. Residents living on the barrier islands, including Merritt Island, in low-lying flood-prone areas and mobile homes are being asked to evacuate on Wednesday beginning at 3 p.m.Shelters will begin to open at 4 p.m. at sites that have yet to be confirmed. Announcements as to the locations will be made Wednesday morning.Free sandbags are available for Brevard County residents at two locations:Sheriff’s Work Farm, 2955 Pluckebaum Road, Cocoa, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Mitchell Ellington Park, 575 Hall Road, Merritt Island, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per visit. The sand is provided by Brevard County Government.