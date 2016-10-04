The Gist

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Valencia College holds screening tomorrow of documentary on Latino fathers and their LGBTQ children

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 1:15 PM


Valencia College's Peace and Justice Institute is partnering with the community organization QLatinx for a free screening on Oct. 5 of El Canto Del Colibrí, an award-winning documentary that challenges the stereotype of homophobic Latino fathers who don't accept their LGBTQ children. 

The title of the documentary translates to "The Song of the Hummingbird," which is seldom heard, much like the voices of Latino fathers on the issues of queer and transgender people. Directed by Marco Castro-Bojorquez, the 53-minute film features Latino immigrant fathers discussing the impact of their LGBTQ children coming out and the process surrounding that acceptance. The documentary has been shown at more than 30 international film festivals across Ecuador, Mexico, Spain and the United States. 

"Through raw, heartfelt testimonies, these families delve deeply into issues of immigration, prejudice and isolation, while thoughtfully asking questions of their communities, culture, and even their religious beliefs," says Christopher Cuevas, executive director at QLatinx, in a press release for the event. "The result is a powerful lesson on solidarity and humility in a film that both heals and inspires."

The screening starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Valencia College East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail, in Building 8, Room 101. After the screening, there will also be a community discussion led by QLatinx, the Peace and Justice Institute, and the Valencia East Gay Straight Alliance. 

