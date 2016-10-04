Taste local brews and feel the burn at Local Motive coffee bike tour Saturday, Oct. 8

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett

Lineage Coffee Roasting will be just one of the stops on this coffee tour around town.

Caffeinate ... pedal ... caffeinate ... pedal ... caffeinate .. pedal. Local Motive Tours, which offers "curated local adventures for the curious," is repeating their super popular Coffee Bike Tour from last year. Learn where the beans in your cup come from, how they got here, and what happened to them all the way from plant to cup, with host and coffee expert Jimmy Sherfey.You'll taste coffees from Colombia, East Africa, and Brazil and each coffee will be paired with music from its country of origin. Plus you'll get 8 miles of exercise as you bike from Winter Park's Cafe Frutos Selectos to East End Market to a final stop featuring Deadly Sins Brewing and Foxtail Coffee.The tour goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and ticket prices vary based on whether you're riding your own wheels or renting a Juice Bike Share. Either way, you'll be downing 12 ounces of mocha or coconut limeade, a 4.5-ounce pour of single-origin Kenyan cold brew, a pint of top-fermented coffee Kölsch ale.