Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Bloggytown

State blames employee in fatal tiger attack at Palm Beach Zoo

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WPTV
  • Photo via WPTV
A state agency released a nine-page report absolving the Palm Beach Zoo of fault and listing rule violations by a zookeeper who was killed by a tiger at the facility on April 15.

Stacey Konwiser, 37, was preparing Hati, a 12-year-old Malayan tiger, for a presentation when her screams caused co-workers to run to her.

According to CBS News, a recent autopsy report states that her neck was crushed and her jugular severed.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigation found a number of errors in Konwiser's procedure, among them a failure to shift the deadly animal to a secure area before entering its enclosure space, failure to inform co-workers of the move, and failure to carry a "fogger device" for self-defense.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture found similar results from its investigation in May.

The tiger was shot with a tranquilizer dart at the time of the attack. The zoo's CEO, Andrew Aiken, defends employees' decision not to shoot the animal, arguing that in the short time they had to assess the situation, shooting could have angered it more.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has called into question whether or not Konwiser even knew the animal was there, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Konweiser is survived by her husband, Jeremy, who also works at the zoo.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott declares state of emergency as Hurricane Matthew's track turns toward Florida Read More

  2. Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores Read More

  3. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  4. Orlando is No. 2 on 2016 ranking of 'most fun cities in America' Read More

  5. 12 times Lorelai Gilmore proved coffee = lifeblood oh and also, two Orlando coffee shops will transform into Luke's Diner Wednesday, Oct. 5 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation