Copper Bones

Tonight Punk on the Patio becomes "Pink on the Patio" to raise awareness/funds for breast cancer research. So Howling Midnight, Copper Bones, Yogurt Smoothness, Christian Saab will all whip up varying degrees of snotty, delinquent, heavy racket … with all proceeds benefiting local breast cancer charity Rock Pink Show starts at 8 p.m. tonight at 64 North/The Patio . Tickets are $5, you get a free drink and your cash goes to a good cause.