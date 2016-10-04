Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Tip Jar

Paco's, a Winter Park staple for 35 years, will close next week

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 9:39 PM

click to enlarge pacostacos.jpg
Sad news to hear on National Taco Day: Longtime Winter Park institution Paco's Tacos will close its doors this month. Saturday, Oct. 15, will be their last day serving.

After 35 years in business, the Mexican restaurant says they can "no longer compete against the big-box chains that are popping up all around us and drawing so much of our business away." Cadres of loyal fans of Paco's homey Americanized Tex-Mex fare are disappointed; lovers of vintage vernacular signage may also regret the loss of Paco's sign, a tiny local landmark on West Fairbanks Avenue.

Full statement from the Paco's Mexican Restaurant Facebook page:

Paco's fans: As we approach our 35th year in business, it is with a heavy heart that we announce that we will be closing our doors for good on October 15th. We can no longer compete against the big-box chains that are popping up all around us and drawing so much of our business away. We sincerely appreciate all of you who have supported us throughout the years and we will miss seeing all of you in the restaurant now and again. Meanwhile, please stop in before the 15th to share one last meal and say goodbye to the great staff members including Missy, Monica, Marianne, Chico and Donnie.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott declares state of emergency as Hurricane Matthew's track turns toward Florida Read More

  2. Donnie Wahlberg and the Orlando Wahlburgers donate $50K to Pulse OneOrlando fund Read More

  3. Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores Read More

  4. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  5. Orlando is No. 2 on 2016 ranking of 'most fun cities in America' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation