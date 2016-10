Paco's, a Winter Park staple for 35 years, will close next week

click to enlarge

Paco's fans: As we approach our 35th year in business, it is with a heavy heart that we announce that we will be closing our doors for good on October 15th. We can no longer compete against the big-box chains that are popping up all around us and drawing so much of our business away. We sincerely appreciate all of you who have supported us throughout the years and we will miss seeing all of you in the restaurant now and again. Meanwhile, please stop in before the 15th to share one last meal and say goodbye to the great staff members including Missy, Monica, Marianne, Chico and Donnie.

Sad news to hear on National Taco Day: Longtime Winter Park institution Paco's Tacos will close its doors this month. Saturday, Oct. 15, will be their last day serving.After 35 years in business, the Mexican restaurant says they can "no longer compete against the big-box chains that are popping up all around us and drawing so much of our business away." Cadres of loyal fans of Paco's homey Americanized Tex-Mex fare are disappointed; lovers of vintage vernacular signage may also regret the loss of Paco's sign, a tiny local landmark on West Fairbanks Avenue.Full statement from the Paco's Mexican Restaurant Facebook page: