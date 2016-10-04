Paco's, a Winter Park staple for 35 years, will close next week

Paco's fans: As we approach our 35th year in business, it is with a heavy heart that we announce that we will be closing our doors for good on October 15th. We can no longer compete against the big-box chains that are popping up all around us and drawing so much of our business away. We sincerely appreciate all of you who have supported us throughout the years and we will miss seeing all of you in the restaurant now and again. Meanwhile, please stop in before the 15th to share one last meal and say goodbye to the great staff members including Missy, Monica, Marianne, Chico and Donnie.
