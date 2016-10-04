Tuesday, October 4, 2016
Indie rockers Clap Your Hands Say Yeah announce Orlando pop-up show
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 1:03 PM
Image via Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Orlando's recent bumper crop of pop-up shows (Eric Bachmann, Posies) continues yielding new delights with the recent announcement that Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
is set to play a "living room" show at Stardust Coffee
on Friday, Oct. 14.
The show will be a solo outing for frontman Alec Ounsworth. At the time of writing, just over 60 tickets are available – tickets must be purchased in advance to attend.
Show starts on 8 p.m. next Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here
.
