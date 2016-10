Indie rockers Clap Your Hands Say Yeah announce Orlando pop-up show

click image Image via Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Orlando's recent bumper crop of pop-up shows (Eric Bachmann, Posies) continues yielding new delights with the recent announcement that Clap Your Hands Say Yeah is set to play a "living room" show at Stardust Coffee on Friday, Oct. 14.The show will be a solo outing for frontman Alec Ounsworth. At the time of writing, just over 60 tickets are available – tickets must be purchased in advance to attend.Show starts on 8 p.m. next Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here