Fight breaks out between multiple parents in Miami Chuck E. Cheese's
Posted
By Adam Manno
on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 5:51 PM
A video posted on Twitter Saturday night by Krystel Jimenez shows multiple parties involved in an full-fledged fight featuring hair-pulling, punching and ducking for cover at a Kendall Chuck E. Cheese's.
Jimenez told the Miami Herald that the scene, which resembles a Mean Girls-style jungle dream sequence, started "because one person was looking at them and instigating a problem then they went up to them and their families got involved."
The video has garnered almost 2,000 retweets since Saturday.