Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Fight breaks out between multiple parents in Miami Chuck E. Cheese's

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 5:51 PM

A video posted on Twitter Saturday night by Krystel Jimenez shows multiple parties involved in an full-fledged fight featuring hair-pulling, punching and ducking for cover at a Kendall Chuck E. Cheese's.

Jimenez told the Miami Herald that the scene, which resembles a Mean Girls-style jungle dream sequence, started "because one person was looking at them and instigating a problem then they went up to them and their families got involved."

The video has garnered almost 2,000 retweets since Saturday.
Chuck E. Cheese's released a statement on Monday assuring that "the store manager acted quickly and local police were contacted and arrived immediately.”

No arrests were made.

"[The fight] lasted 10 minutes until the cops came, and all the kids were running away," a witness told Fox 13 News.

We don't know about you, but this video makes us yearn for a good ol' Montague v. Capulet family feud.

