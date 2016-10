Fight breaks out between multiple parents in Miami Chuck E. Cheese's

It went down at Chuck E Cheese 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/SQWnZfOrjG — lil k (@krvstel) October 2, 2016

A video posted on Twitter Saturday night by Krystel Jimenez shows multiple parties involved in an full-fledged fight featuring hair-pulling, punching and ducking for cover at a Kendall Chuck E. Cheese's.Jimenez told the Miami Herald that the scene, which resembles a-style jungle dream sequence, started "because one person was looking at them and instigating a problem then they went up to them and their families got involved."The video has garnered almost 2,000 retweets since Saturday.Chuck E. Cheese's released a statement on Monday assuring that "the store manager acted quickly and local police were contacted and arrived immediately.”No arrests were made."[The fight] lasted 10 minutes until the cops came, and all the kids were running away," a witness told Fox 13 News We don't know about you, but this video makes us yearn for a good ol' Montague v. Capulet family feud.