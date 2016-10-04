Bloggytown

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Donnie Wahlberg and the Orlando Wahlburgers donate $50K to Pulse OneOrlando fund

Posted By and on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 2:02 PM

In yet another display of business solidarity with victims of Pulse, Wahlburgers Orlando has announced a total donation of $50,000 to the city's OneOrlando fund.

The burger joint raised around $25,000 in T-shirt sales alone, inspiring founder and former New Kid on the Block Donnie Wahlberg to donate another $25,000. 

The fund, announced by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, is a partnership between different local businesses, foundations and individual donors meant to "assist those families of the victims who were killed, the victims who were physically injured and the victims who were physically present inside the Pulse Nightclub" at the time of the attack, according to its website. As of Sept. 26, the OneOrlando fund had raised $29.5 million.

The city fund differs from the Equality Florida GoFundMe, which collectively raised more than $9 million for victims and their families.

The first round of OneOrlando disbursements began on Sept. 26, making this and all other new donations part of a new pot to be distributed later on.

A check ceremony will happen with city officials and Dyer, pending Wahlberg's schedule.

