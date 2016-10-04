The Gist

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Disney releases preview video for the new Guardians of the Galaxy Ride at Disneyland

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 3:29 PM

The transformation of Disneyland's Tower of Terror ride into Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT! has begun, and Disney has released a video showing some of the planned changes. 

As you can see in the video, the current exterior of the Hollywood Tower Hotel will be completely redesigned to look like the Collector's Fortress from the movie. The miniature model of what the fortress will look like when it is finished shows a lot of metallic colors and pipes, giving it a futuristic feel.

Imagineers in the video say it's designed to "be beautiful day and night," and they aim to make it look like a brand-new attraction. 

As previously reported, the Tower of Terror is scheduled to have its last day of taking guests to the Twilight Zone on Monday, Jan. 2, and the new attraction will open summer of 2017. 

Orlando's Tower of Terror attraction is in no immediate danger, but fans of the California version should get out there and ride it ASAP. 

