The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

The Gist

Beware the forces unleashed by Jaime Margary's sidewalk-bursting Trump

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 9:51 AM

"THE SUMMONING: A COMPENDIUM OF BAD HUMAN TRAITS," BY JAIME MARGARY (PASTEL ON SIDEWALK, 2016)
  • "The Summoning: A Compendium of Bad Human Traits," by Jaime Margary (pastel on sidewalk, 2016)
In the "just when you thought it was safe to walk on the sidewalk" department, electoral politics have unleashed local artists' inspiration. Jaime Margary has created an oil-pastel Donald Trump on the sidewalk outside the Falcon.

We spoke to him Oct. 2 and verified that this was a spontaneous act of creative expression. "I just sort of did it," Margary admitted. It is an unusually vivid Trump, with an incubus-like snarl on his face, climbing out of a red pentacle alit with five candles and adorned with a list of human failings: bigotry, racism, misogyny, xenophobia, nationalism.

Margary, a Puerto Rico native and 2014 Best of Orlando award winner, is known for his pointillist portraits of famous faces, some larger than life. (He's also known for his amazing bird-of-paradise courtship cosplay.) His black-and-white style is painstaking and yields exceptionally nuanced character in each of his subjects. "But I won't do a Trump like that," he said. When asked why, he said "he just needs to be like this."

And you know, we can't disagree with him. Freedom of speech is one of America's most sacred rights, and Margary is pleased to be here and exercise it. Unfortunately, the combination of a Trump and a Pentacle spells trouble for this particular street corner. While viewing the work, a pre-thunderstorm microburst lifted a table umbrella abruptly and the sharp spike careened towards this reporter, scattering a crowd. Beware of the forces unleashed with this piece of art.
Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores Read More

  2. Orlando is No. 2 on 2016 ranking of 'most fun cities in America' Read More

  3. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  4. Chipotle adds chorizo to their protein menu starting tomorrow Read More

  5. New survey suggests Disney could block passholders from Star Wars land Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation