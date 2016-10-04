Beware the forces unleashed by Jaime Margary's sidewalk-bursting Trump

-
"The Summoning: A Compendium of Bad Human Traits," by Jaime Margary (pastel on sidewalk, 2016)
In the "just when you thought it was safe to walk on the sidewalk" department, electoral politics have unleashed local artists' inspiration. Jaime Margary has created an oil-pastel Donald Trump on the sidewalk outside the Falcon.
We spoke to him Oct. 2 and verified that this was a spontaneous act of creative expression. "I just sort of did it," Margary admitted. It is an unusually vivid Trump, with an incubus-like snarl on his face, climbing out of a red pentacle alit with five candles and adorned with a list of human failings: bigotry, racism, misogyny, xenophobia, nationalism.
Margary, a Puerto Rico native and 2014 Best of Orlando award winner
, is known for his pointillist portraits of famous faces, some larger than life. (He's also known for his amazing bird-of-paradise courtship cosplay
.) His black-and-white style is painstaking and yields exceptionally nuanced character in each of his subjects. "But I won't do a Trump like that," he said. When asked why, he said "he just needs to be like this."
And you know, we can't disagree with him. Freedom of speech is one of America's most sacred rights, and Margary is pleased to be here and exercise it. Unfortunately, the combination of a Trump and a Pentacle spells trouble for this particular street corner. While viewing the work, a pre-thunderstorm microburst lifted a table umbrella abruptly and the sharp spike careened towards this reporter, scattering a crowd. Beware of the forces unleashed with this piece of art.