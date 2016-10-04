The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

The Heard

Bastille announces show in Orlando as part of 2017 tour

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BASTILLE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Bastille/Facebook
British indie pop band Bastille has announced they will be coming to Orlando as part of their 2017 Wild, Wild World tour.

Bastille will play the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on May 9. According to the band's Facebook page, tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 7. There's also a pre-sale going on for those who sign up for their mailing list

The 25-date tour will be in support of their album Wild World, released last month. Though there is no setlist announced yet, you can expect them to play songs from the album as well as older hits, like "Pompeii," for example, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard charts

Tickets will be $35.50, plus additional Ticketmaster fees, and can be purchased once they go on sale here

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott declares state of emergency as Hurricane Matthew's track turns toward Florida Read More

  2. Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores Read More

  3. 12 times Lorelai Gilmore proved coffee = lifeblood oh and also, two Orlando coffee shops will transform into Luke's Diner Wednesday, Oct. 5 Read More

  4. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  5. Orlando is No. 2 on 2016 ranking of 'most fun cities in America' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation