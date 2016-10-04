Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Tip Jar

12 times Lorelai Gilmore proved coffee = lifeblood oh and also, two Orlando coffee shops will transform into Luke's Diner Wednesday, Oct. 5

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge gilmorecoffee1.jpg

gilmorecoffee2.gif
We've been almost breathless with anticipation ever since we heard about the Gilmore Girls reboot (four episodes airing on Netflix Nov. 25, and you can make your own damn Thanksgiving dinner because I'LL BE BUSY). That breathless-anticipation feeling is kind of similar to the too-much-coffee feeling that Lorelai and Rory Gilmore were prone to, thanks to their frightening overreliance on gigantic mugs and paper cups of coffee throughout Gilmore Girls' seven season run (2000-2007, RIP). 

gilmorecoffee3.jpg

gilmorecoffee12.jpg
gilmorecoffee7.gif

Now, to stoke that anticipation, comes the announcement that 200 coffee shops across the country will be transformed into Luke's Diner on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 16th anniversary of the show's original airdate. Netflix will provide "all the Luke's Diner essentials" for the staff, including branded hats and aprons, though there's no word on whether baristas will be required to act gruff and talk about fishing and trucks. 

gilmorecoffee5.gif
Best news: Two of these Luke's Diner clones will be here in Orlando, so you can get your own steamin' hot vat of caffeine. Just imagine the selfies! The Orlando locations are:
click to enlarge gilmorecoffee11.jpg

gilmorecoffee6.gif

click to enlarge gilmorecoffee9.jpg

gilmorecoffee4.gif

gilmorecoffee10.jpg

gilmorecoffee8.jpg

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott declares state of emergency as Hurricane Matthew's track turns toward Florida Read More

  2. Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores Read More

  3. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  4. Orlando is No. 2 on 2016 ranking of 'most fun cities in America' Read More

  5. Beware the forces unleashed by Jaime Margary's sidewalk-bursting Trump Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation