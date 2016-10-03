Tickets for live stage version of 'Dancing With the Stars' at the Dr. Phil now on sale

click to enlarge
Tickets for a live theatrical performance of Dancing With the Stars
at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts are now available.
Dancing With the Stars: Live! We Came to Dance
comes to Orlando on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and will showcase
group performances, romantic duets and other choreographed dance performances for 90 minutes.
The live stage version will include many well-loved dancers from the popular TV show, including Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sarna Burgess, Artem Chigvinstev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Keo Mostepe, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater, with more to be announced.
Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased online
, over the phone at 844-513-2014, or by visiting the Dr. Phillips Center's downtown box office.
VIP packages, premium tickets, meet and greet with the cast, and merchandise and photo opportunities are available through VIPnation.com
.