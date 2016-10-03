The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 3, 2016

The Gist

Tickets for live stage version of 'Dancing With the Stars' at the Dr. Phil now on sale

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DWTSTOUR.COM
  • Photo via dwtstour.com
Tickets for a live theatrical performance of Dancing With the Stars at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts are now available.

Dancing With the Stars: Live! We Came to Dance comes to Orlando on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and will showcase group performances, romantic duets and other choreographed dance performances for 90 minutes.

The live stage version will include many well-loved dancers from the popular TV show, including Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sarna Burgess, Artem Chigvinstev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Keo Mostepe, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater, with more to be announced.

Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased online, over the phone at 844-513-2014, or by visiting the Dr. Phillips Center's downtown box office.

VIP packages, premium tickets, meet and greet with the cast, and merchandise and photo opportunities are available through VIPnation.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando is No. 2 on 2016 ranking of 'most fun cities in America' Read More

  2. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  3. Disney World: Sanaa finally brings breakfast to Animal Kingdom Lodge's Kidani Village Read More

  4. New survey suggests Disney could block passholders from Star Wars land Read More

  5. Vice President Biden coming to Orlando on Monday to stump for Clinton Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation