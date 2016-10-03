The Dandy Warhols finally get tired of ignoring us after 19 years, with Savoy Motel (The Social)

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
The Dandy Warhols at the Social
Of all the bands in the wide psychedelic galaxy, the Dandy Warhols
are maybe the most reliably sunny. The Portland heroes like their trips with big, buoyant bounce. And rather than be slave to purism, they’ve always run the funhouse by their own rules, getting subtly weird with a roaming, pop-smart sensibility. In a genre practically endemic with rehash and cliché, they’ve managed to forge an original signature.
The Dandy Warhols at the Social
The Dandy Warhols at the Social
But even though their jams have been rocking the dance floor two doors down at Independent Bar
for at least 15 years, the Dandies have been practically allergic to Orlando. According to frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor’s own recollection, it’s been 19 years
since their last appearance here. So, yeah, their recent Orlando stop (Sept. 30, The Social) was, historically speaking, a bit of a big deal.
The Dandy Warhols at the Social
The Dandy Warhols at the Social
As soundscapers both ambitious and seasoned, they came with elaborate and lush sonic production that’s an extraordinary in-person encounter and the mark of serious craft.
This was no punk show. With lots of near-tactile vibes, texture and throb, the Dandy Warhols live experience has a depth of dimension that’s rare in concert.
Savoy Motel at the Social
Comprised of members of Cheap Time
and Heavy Cream,
new Nashville band Savoy Motel
are a strange kaleidoscope of styles that encompasses glam rock, garage, soul and dance. As you try to imagine how that scramble might manifest, just know that they’re essentially a gallery of luscious ‘70s sounds
(and looks).
Savoy Motel at the Social
Savoy Motel at the Social
Though schizophrenic on record, the more cohesively rock step they pack live gives nice point to their swagger. It’s rock & roll with a strut that slinks and shines like polyester, unapologetic and glorious in its revivalism.
Savoy Motel at the Social
