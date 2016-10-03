The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 3, 2016

The Heard

The Dandy Warhols finally get tired of ignoring us after 19 years, with Savoy Motel (The Social)

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 2:27 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
click to enlarge The Dandy Warhols at the Social - SIERRA REESE
  • Sierra Reese
  • The Dandy Warhols at the Social
Of all the bands in the wide psychedelic galaxy, the Dandy Warhols are maybe the most reliably sunny. The Portland heroes like their trips with big, buoyant bounce. And rather than be slave to purism, they’ve always run the funhouse by their own rules, getting subtly weird with a roaming, pop-smart sensibility. In a genre practically endemic with rehash and cliché, they’ve managed to forge an original signature.
click to enlarge The Dandy Warhols at the Social - SIERRA REESE
  • Sierra Reese
  • The Dandy Warhols at the Social
click to enlarge The Dandy Warhols at the Social - SIERRA REESE
  • Sierra Reese
  • The Dandy Warhols at the Social
But even though their jams have been rocking the dance floor two doors down at Independent Bar for at least 15 years, the Dandies have been practically allergic to Orlando. According to frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor’s own recollection, it’s been 19 years since their last appearance here. So, yeah, their recent Orlando stop (Sept. 30, The Social) was, historically speaking, a bit of a big deal.
click to enlarge The Dandy Warhols at the Social - SIERRA REESE
  • Sierra Reese
  • The Dandy Warhols at the Social
click to enlarge The Dandy Warhols at the Social - SIERRA REESE
  • Sierra Reese
  • The Dandy Warhols at the Social
As soundscapers both ambitious and seasoned, they came with elaborate and lush sonic production that’s an extraordinary in-person encounter and the mark of serious craft. This was no punk show. With lots of near-tactile vibes, texture and throb, the Dandy Warhols live experience has a depth of dimension that’s rare in concert.
click to enlarge Savoy Motel at the Social - SIERRA REESE
  • Sierra Reese
  • Savoy Motel at the Social
Comprised of members of Cheap Time and Heavy Cream, new Nashville band Savoy Motel are a strange kaleidoscope of styles that encompasses glam rock, garage, soul and dance. As you try to imagine how that scramble might manifest, just know that they’re essentially a gallery of luscious ‘70s sounds (and looks).
click to enlarge Savoy Motel at the Social - SIERRA REESE
  • Sierra Reese
  • Savoy Motel at the Social
click to enlarge Savoy Motel at the Social - SIERRA REESE
  • Sierra Reese
  • Savoy Motel at the Social
Though schizophrenic on record, the more cohesively rock step they pack live gives nice point to their swagger. It’s rock & roll with a strut that slinks and shines like polyester, unapologetic and glorious in its revivalism.
click to enlarge Savoy Motel at the Social - SIERRA REESE
  • Sierra Reese
  • Savoy Motel at the Social
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando is No. 2 on 2016 ranking of 'most fun cities in America' Read More

  2. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  3. New survey suggests Disney could block passholders from Star Wars land Read More

  4. Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores Read More

  5. Rumors point to the much delayed Rivers of Light opening at Animal Kingdom before Christmas Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation