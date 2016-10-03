Tip Jar

Monday, October 3, 2016

Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 11:34 AM

It might be time to make your way through the winding buffet lines at Sweet Tomatoes' Orlando locations one last time.

The parent company of the self-serve salad restaurant (which also owns sister restaurant Souplantation), beloved by both veggie fans and all-you-can-eaters for years, has filed for bankruptcy and plans to put itself up for sale and close 20 or 30 under-performing stores.

There's no word yet about which stores will be closing, but better safe than sorry. We'll update this blog when we find out if any of our locations are shuttering.

Sweet Tomatoes 
4678 E. Colonial Drive
407-896-8770

6877 S. Kirkman Road
407-363-1616

474 W. State Road 436, Altamonte Springs
407-869-5550

