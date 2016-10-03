The Gist

Monday, October 3, 2016

Rumors point to the much delayed Rivers of Light opening at Animal Kingdom before Christmas

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 12:15 PM

Rivers of Light was first previewed this past spring as part of the summer 2016 offerings at Animal Kingdom. The show was supposed to be the signature addition this summer, drawing and keeping guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom past early afternoon. The park, which some still think of as a “half day park” while others view it as a glorified zoo, is in the middle of a major upgrade that includes new restaurants, a new Avatar-themed land, and various new evening entertainment options throughout the park.

The nighttime offerings were originally planned to be unveiled this past spring, but numerous issues have plagued the signature show of the group. While the short projection show on the Tree of Life and the nighttime safari both opened on time, Rivers of Light was delayed indefinitely. In its place, Disney threw together a temporary show themed to The Jungle Book live action remake. That show involved Bollywood-style dancing, clips from the movie on water projection screens and lighting effects. The Jungle Book show was universally panned and is quite possibly the lowest-rated nighttime show in the history of Disney Parks. The show closed just after the Labor Day weekend.  

Now, a month later, the rumor mill is heating up regarding the opening of Rivers of Light. Tom Corless of WDW News Today, an unofficial Disney World news and rumor site, is reporting that dress rehearsals for the much-delayed ride are wrapping up and soft openings should begin any day now.

Disney has yet to confirm any opening date for Rivers of Light, and the floats have not been seen in use during the daytime. Disney has been testing Rivers of Light recently but no videos of the show have leaked, so there’s still no telling if the issues that plagued the show earlier this year have been fixed.

