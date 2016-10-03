Bloggytown

Monday, October 3, 2016

Poll: Marco Rubio leads over Patrick Murphy in U.S. Senate race

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 10:07 AM

Incumbent Republican Marco Rubio holds a seven-point lead over Democratic challenger Patrick Murphy in Florida's high-stakes U.S. Senate race, according to a poll released Monday. Demonstrating Rubio's consistent lead, this result echoes an early-September Quinnipiac poll.

The Mason-Dixon Polling & Research poll showed 47 percent of likely voters support Rubio, while 40 percent support Murphy, a congressman who represents parts of the state's Treasure Coast. A Mason-Dixon poll in late August showed Rubio leading Murphy by three percentage points.

In a brief analysis released with the poll results, Mason-Dixon pointed to Rubio's lead among Hispanic voters. "It is extremely difficult now for a Democrat to win in Florida while losing the Hispanic vote," the analysis said. The race has drawn national attention as Democrats try to wrest control of the U.S. Senate from Republicans. The Mason-Dixon poll of 820 voters was conducted from last Tuesday to Thursday and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.
