Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 3, 2016

Tip Jar

Party for the Senses: Disney's bash for high-rolling food and drink lovers

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge Bon vivants gather to celebrate at the Party for the Senses
  • Bon vivants gather to celebrate at the Party for the Senses
Sure, many food-conscious folks consider Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival a highlight on the culinary calendar, but discriminating bon vivants mark the handful of days (six, actually) when the gastronomic bacchanal known as the Party for the Senses takes place.

The premium event allows paying guests to roam the World Showplace Events Pavilion (located between Canada and the United Kingdom) and get their fill from more than 50 tasting stations highlighting fare from Disney chefs as well as visiting ones, many of the celeb variety.
click to enlarge Butter-poached lobster tail over grains of paradise served with caramelized banana panna cotta and oyster root crisp
  • Butter-poached lobster tail over grains of paradise served with caramelized banana panna cotta and oyster root crisp


Entertainment, apart from the usual soundtrack of dance numbers, is also part of the proceedings and changes from party to party.

There are plenty of potent potables too – plenty – so much so it can sometimes feel like a race against the clock to sample as much drink and food as possible in the two-and-a-half-hour allotted time frame (the party runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.).

Yes, bon vivants can be gluttons, but given the cost of the event ($169 for general admission; $199 for reserved seating; and $329 for VIP, plus $97-$114 to enter Epcot itself), it's easy to forgive their indulgences. 

Party for the Senses runs October 8, 15, 22, 28 and 29, with the final two dates employing a special theme – a Halloween soiree dubbed the Yelloween Masquerade.

For more information, visit the Party for the Senses website.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando is No. 2 on 2016 ranking of 'most fun cities in America' Read More

  2. New survey suggests Disney could block passholders from Star Wars land Read More

  3. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  4. Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores Read More

  5. Rumors point to the much delayed Rivers of Light opening at Animal Kingdom before Christmas Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation