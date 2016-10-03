The Gist

Monday, October 3, 2016

Orlando is No. 2 on 2016 ranking of 'most fun cities in America'

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 11:15 AM

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo provided by City of Orlando
Considering the City Beautiful has flourished after the rise of theme parks and continuously adds new entertainment and nightlife options, it's no shocker that we came in at No. 2 on WalletHub's Most Fun Cities in America for 2016.

The finance-related website often rates cities and states using different metrics such as best breweries, best places to retire and more. Last week they came out with a list of the "most fun" cities, comparing the 150 largest U.S. cities with data on 51 metrics like the average price of movie tickets, number of festivals, number of restaurants and even the lowest average beer price.

Scoring high in most festivals per capita, most restaurants per capita, most fitness centers per capita and most dance clubs per capita, Orlando was only beat by Las Vegas. Other Florida cities including Miami and Ft. Lauderdale were ranked in the top ten.

