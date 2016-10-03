Tip Jar

Monday, October 3, 2016

Disney World: Sanaa finally brings breakfast to Animal Kingdom Lodge's Kidani Village

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click image IMAGE VIA DISNEY
  • Image via Disney

Sanaa, in Animal Kingdom Lodge’s Kidani Village, is one of the top-rated resort dining options at Walt Disney World. The African-inspired restaurant offers nearly floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Sunset Savannah. Known for its sunset dinner service, Sanaa is the only high-end dining option in the entire Kidani Village (though the pool bar is one of the best on Disney property).

Recently Sanaa began offering breakfast. Until now, guests in Kidani Village have had to go to the Jambo House section of the resort for breakfast. While Jambo House's Boma – Flavors of Africa serves a breakfast buffet, getting to Jambo House from Kidani can mean a long walk or boarding a bus, not a fun option for most before their first cup of coffee.

Sanaa's new breakfast menu is quick-serve style, unlike their sit-down lunch and dinner. The standard Disney World breakfast is jazzed up with some African influences, including egg bobotie pie (basically: quiche), tomato chutney, "Tanzanian" hash browns and South African Boerewors sausage. Basic grab-and-go offerings will also be available. Of course, Mickey waffles are on the menu as well.

Breakfast is available at Sanaa from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. While confirmed by Disney, the Disney website has yet to be updated with the new menu. 

