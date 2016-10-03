Disney World: Sanaa finally brings breakfast to Animal Kingdom Lodge's Kidani Village

click image
Sanaa
, in Animal Kingdom Lodge’s Kidani Village, is one of the top-rated resort dining options at Walt Disney World. The African-inspired restaurant offers nearly floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Sunset Savannah. Known for its sunset dinner service, Sanaa is the only high-end dining option in the entire Kidani Village (though the pool bar
is one of the best on Disney property).
Recently Sanaa began offering breakfast
. Until now, guests in Kidani Village have had to go to the Jambo House section of the resort for breakfast. While Jambo House's Boma – Flavors of Africa
serves a breakfast buffet, getting to Jambo House from Kidani can mean a long walk or boarding a bus, not a fun option for most before their first cup of coffee.
Sanaa's new breakfast menu is quick-serve style, unlike their sit-down lunch and dinner. The standard Disney World breakfast is jazzed up with some African influences, including egg bobotie pie (basically: quiche), tomato chutney, "Tanzanian" hash browns and South African Boerewors sausage. Basic grab-and-go offerings will also be available. Of course, Mickey waffles are on the menu as well.
Breakfast is available at Sanaa from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. While confirmed by Disney, the Disney website has yet to be updated with the new menu.