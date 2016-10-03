Chipotle adds chorizo to their protein menu starting tomorrow

click to enlarge
Since its issues with – ahem – illnesses last year, Chipotle has been experimenting with ways to lure customers back into stores. Its newest nuclear option: chorizo
.
The chain rolled out the sausage selection in test stores in Kansas City; Washington, D.C.; Manhattan, and San Diego this summer, and it seems to have been a hit.
Food website Eater
did a taste test this summer, so if you want a little protein preview, here it is
.
The new protein will appear on menus tomorrow and will be sourced from "responsibly raised" chicken and pork and flavored with paprika, toasted cumin and chipotle peppers.
It's an interesting choice, considering that sausage is one of the foods most likely to be infected with food-borne illness
. So we'll be looking for some well-charred, 160-degree-plus chorizo on our next burrito bowl.
Revenue dropped 17 percent after last year's outbreaks, but if you've visited any of the stores in town as of late, you'll see that enthusiasm has returned – lines around the lunchtime hour are as long as ever.