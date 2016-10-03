The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 3, 2016

The Heard

Absinthe Jazz Trio to go down the rabbit hole at Lil Indies tonight

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 3:13 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ABSINTHE JAZZ TRIO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Absinthe Jazz Trio/Facebook
Absinthe Jazz Trio, your Best of Orlando winners for jazz-fusion excellence will be getting seriously hallucinatory in the comfy confines of Lil Indies.

Chase the green fairy at 10 p.m. tonight, for free. If you can't make it out, fear not, apparently the show will be livestreamed as well.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando is No. 2 on 2016 ranking of 'most fun cities in America' Read More

  2. Sweet Tomatoes' parent company files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores Read More

  3. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  4. New survey suggests Disney could block passholders from Star Wars land Read More

  5. Rumors point to the much delayed Rivers of Light opening at Animal Kingdom before Christmas Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation