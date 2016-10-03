Monday, October 3, 2016
Absinthe Jazz Trio to go down the rabbit hole at Lil Indies tonight
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 3:13 PM
Absinthe Jazz Trio
Photo via Absinthe Jazz Trio/Facebook
, your Best of Orlando winners for jazz-fusion excellence will be getting seriously hallucinatory in the comfy confines of Lil Indies.
Chase the green fairy at 10 p.m. tonight, for free. If you can't make it out, fear not, apparently the show will be livestreamed
as well.
