Saturday, October 1, 2016

Hurricane Matthew briefly becomes Category 5 storm before weakening

Posted By on Sat, Oct 1, 2016 at 9:43 AM

PHOTO VIA NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
  • Photo via National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Matthew weakened slightly to a Category 4 major hurricane after briefly achieving a Category 5 ranking, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center

The potentially devastating storm is expected to hit Jamaica and parts of Cuba and Haiti on Monday and Tuesday. Parts of South Florida could be brushed by Matthew starting early Thursday. 

With wind speeds of 155 mph, Matthew has been categorized as the strongest Atlantic hurricane since Felix in 2007 by the National Hurricane Center. 

