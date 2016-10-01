Saturday, October 1, 2016
Hurricane Matthew briefly becomes Category 5 storm before weakening
Hurricane Matthew weakened slightly to a Category 4 major hurricane after briefly achieving a Category 5 ranking, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center
The potentially devastating storm is expected to hit Jamaica and parts of Cuba and Haiti on Monday and Tuesday. Parts of South Florida could be brushed by Matthew starting early Thursday.
With wind speeds of 155 mph, Matthew has been categorized as the strongest Atlantic hurricane since Felix in 2007 by the National Hurricane Center.
