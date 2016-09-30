Zombietoberfest returns to Audubon Park with a full day of undead delights

click to enlarge
We are living in a time of zombies, it seems. Seriously, The Walking Dead
is immensely popular, there are countless video games that have you fight undead hordes, and scientists have even done studies on the plausibility of a real-life outbreak. But if you just can’t get enough of zombie-themed fun, Audubon Park holds their eighth annual Zombietoberfest today, full of plenty of zombie-themed Halloween activities. There will be an “undead” market with zombie and Halloween themed vendors, as well as food trucks, a zombie and zombie hunter costume contest, a scavenger hunt, kids’ carnival games, and a zombie crawl, where those dressed like zombies are welcome to moan, shuffle and stumble together. The whole family is invited to attend; just please leave your zombie-hunting weapons at home.
2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 | Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive | apgardens.com
| free
=====
Zombietoberfest Schedule
2-5 p.m. | Scavenger Hunt and Sip and Stroll (Sip and Scavenge!)
Check in at East End Market to join either the Scavenger Hunt ($10) or the Sip and Scavenge ($20), which includes beer and wine samples at different locations in Audubon Park and a T-shirt.
5-9 p.m. | Kids Happy Halloween
Carnival games, arts and crafts, and snacks and drinks for kids are provided at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Courtyard (1603 E. Winter Park Road), along with a screening of Minions
.
5-10 p.m. | Undead Market Bazaar
This market at the Corrine Plaza (2810 Corrine Drive) features vendors, vintage gifts and an appearance by Orlando Roller Derby girls, as well as Skin Wars
' Shannon Holt facepainting. Plus food trucks.
6:30-7:30 p.m. | Scary Stories with Teege Braune
Local writers read their scariest stories at Stardust Video and Coffee.
7 p.m. | The Gorefathers (The Forefathers)
Live music at Bikes Beans and Bordeaux Cafe (3022 Corrine Drive).
7 p.m. | Zombie Crawl
Meet in front of Blue Bird Bake Shop (3122 Corrine Drive).
7:30 p.m. | DJ Hugh Manfly
At Stardust Video and Coffee.
8 p.m. | Zombie and Zombie Hunter Costume Contest
Submit your best undead impression for prizes at the East End Market Courtyard.
Look for special spooky and fall-related treats at shops throughout the district, like Anderson Valley Fall Hornin' at Redlight Redlight, special desserts at Blue Bird Bake Shop and bony finger cookies at Olde Hearth Bread Co.