Zombietoberfest returns to Audubon Park with a full day of undead delights

We are living in a time of zombies, it seems. Seriously,is immensely popular, there are countless video games that have you fight undead hordes, and scientists have even done studies on the plausibility of a real-life outbreak. But if you just can’t get enough of zombie-themed fun, Audubon Park holds their eighth annual Zombietoberfest today, full of plenty of zombie-themed Halloween activities. There will be an “undead” market with zombie and Halloween themed vendors, as well as food trucks, a zombie and zombie hunter costume contest, a scavenger hunt, kids’ carnival games, and a zombie crawl, where those dressed like zombies are welcome to moan, shuffle and stumble together. The whole family is invited to attend; just please leave your zombie-hunting weapons at home.2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 | Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive | apgardens.com | free=====Zombietoberfest Schedule2-5 p.m. |Check in at East End Market to join either the Scavenger Hunt ($10) or the Sip and Scavenge ($20), which includes beer and wine samples at different locations in Audubon Park and a T-shirt.5-9 p.m. |Carnival games, arts and crafts, and snacks and drinks for kids are provided at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Courtyard (1603 E. Winter Park Road), along with a screening of5-10 p.m. |This market at the Corrine Plaza (2810 Corrine Drive) features vendors, vintage gifts and an appearance by Orlando Roller Derby girls, as well as' Shannon Holt facepainting. Plus food trucks.6:30-7:30 p.m. |Local writers read their scariest stories at Stardust Video and Coffee.7 p.m. |Live music at Bikes Beans and Bordeaux Cafe (3022 Corrine Drive).7 p.m. |Meet in front of Blue Bird Bake Shop (3122 Corrine Drive).7:30 p.m. |At Stardust Video and Coffee.8 p.m. |Submit your best undead impression for prizes at the East End Market Courtyard.Look for special spooky and fall-related treats at shops throughout the district, like Anderson Valley Fall Hornin' at Redlight Redlight, special desserts at Blue Bird Bake Shop and bony finger cookies at Olde Hearth Bread Co.