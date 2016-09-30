Friday, September 30, 2016
Vice President Biden coming to Orlando on Monday to stump for Clinton
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 10:20 AM
Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Orlando this upcoming Monday to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Biden will rally with supporters at a yet-to-be disclosed location on Monday, Oct. 3, sometime in the afternoon, according to Clinton's campaign website
"Join us to welcome Vice President Joe Biden to Orlando, where he will discuss Hillary Clinton's vision for an America that is stronger together and an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top," the campaign event says.
Biden will also be rallying Clinton supporters in Sarasota on the same day.
