Rare Stockhausen piece to be performed at Timucua White House Sunday, Oct. 2

Timucua Arts White House continues its mission of presenting challenging music with a concert of trumpet and electronics Sunday, Oct. 2. At Form, Structure and Interactions, trumpet player Mark Sunderland will perform six works by Central Florida composers, with a finale of the rarely heard and technically demanding piece "Aries," from Karlheinz Stockhausen's extended work Sirius.
Stockhausen, one of the great visionaries of 20th-century music, is known for his groundbreaking work in electronic music. "Aries," a 15-minute tour de force for trumpet and electronics, has been described as "a modern mystery play, clothed as a science fiction story." Fun fact: The 12 zodiac melodies of Sirius were composed as part of an earlier work, Tierkreis, originally composed for music boxes. See a video of one playing "Aries" below.
The program for Form, Structure and Interactions includes:
Thad Anderson’s "Re-Cite," from his series Lines. It is a solo work intended for any single line instrument. The piece utilizes live processing and draws inspiration and structure from a 1951 minimalist painting by Ellsworth Kelly titled Cité. Sunderland will perform this piece on trumpet.
Charlie Griffin’s Between Islands for trumpet and electronic score is an expression of the experience of separation from loved ones long gone.
Chan Ji Kim’s colorful and evocative work for trumpet and fixed media is entitled Go-sa-mok, which means a withered elm tree in Korean. The audio samples recorded for the piece include sounds of nature around Haeiknsa Temple in Korea, where the composer found a withered elm tree at a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Three works by Steve Kornicki: "Instructions for Harmonic Permutations in Temporal Placements" combines a collage of electronically altered trumpet sounds (recorded by Sunderland) with the solo trumpet; "A Fanfare of Displaced Tones in Pulsing Groups of Sevens" is an ensemble work for trumpet and pre-recorded instruments (three trumpets and flugelhorn by Sunderland and two Fender bass guitars by Kornicki); and "Mixed Signals (Video Symphony)" is a 15-minute audio-visual exploration in the deconstruction of sampled orchestral sounds and improvisational interaction with Sunderland on trumpet/flugelhorn and the composer on piano. This work will be accompanied by Kornicki’s video art created by filming images on an analog TV screen through textured and stained glass.