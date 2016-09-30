The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 30, 2016

The Heard

Rare Stockhausen piece to be performed at Timucua White House Sunday, Oct. 2

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 1:38 PM

click to enlarge stockhausen-aries.jpg

Timucua Arts White House continues its mission of presenting challenging music with a concert of trumpet and electronics Sunday, Oct. 2. At Form, Structure and Interactions, trumpet player Mark Sunderland will perform six works by Central Florida composers, with a finale of the rarely heard and technically demanding piece "Aries," from Karlheinz Stockhausen's extended work Sirius.

Stockhausen, one of the great visionaries of 20th-century music, is known for his groundbreaking work in electronic music. "Aries," a 15-minute tour de force for trumpet and electronics, has been described as "a modern mystery play, clothed as a science fiction story." Fun fact: The 12 zodiac melodies of Sirius were composed as part of an earlier work, Tierkreis, originally composed for music boxes. See a video of one playing "Aries" below. 

The program for Form, Structure and Interactions includes:

Thad Anderson’s "Re-Cite," from his series Lines. It is a solo work intended for any single line instrument. The piece utilizes live processing and draws inspiration and structure from a 1951 minimalist painting by Ellsworth Kelly titled Cité. Sunderland will perform this piece on trumpet.

Charlie Griffin’s Between Islands for trumpet and electronic score is an expression of the experience of separation from loved ones long gone. 

Chan Ji Kim’s colorful and evocative work for trumpet and fixed media is entitled Go-sa-mok, which means a withered elm tree in Korean. The audio samples recorded for the piece include sounds of nature around Haeiknsa Temple in Korea, where the composer found a withered elm tree at a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Three works by Steve Kornicki: "Instructions for Harmonic Permutations in Temporal Placements" combines a collage of electronically altered trumpet sounds (recorded by Sunderland) with the solo trumpet; "A Fanfare of Displaced Tones in Pulsing Groups of Sevens" is an ensemble work for trumpet and pre-recorded instruments (three trumpets and flugelhorn by Sunderland and two Fender bass guitars by Kornicki); and "Mixed Signals (Video Symphony)" is a 15-minute audio-visual exploration in the deconstruction of sampled orchestral sounds and improvisational interaction with Sunderland on trumpet/flugelhorn and the composer on piano. This work will be accompanied by Kornicki’s video art created by filming images on an analog TV screen through textured and stained glass.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tropical Storm Matthew gains strength, heads toward Florida Read More

  2. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  3. Creepy clowns come closer: 'Now you can't trust anything,' says Brevard witness Read More

  4. Artlando brings 23 food trucks to Loch Haven Park Saturday, Oct. 1 Read More

  5. Trevi Pasta Express coming to Ivanhoe Village Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation