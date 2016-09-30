Local media outlets mistakenly think Florida cop sent a 'Sorry I tased you' cake

click image
If you happen to be following these local news outlets
, then you might have seen a story today about a cop sending a "Sorry I tased you" cake to a Florida woman.
Officer Michael Wohler used a Taser on Stephanie Byron of Pensacola in mid-2015, after the two fought over a bottle of sweet tea.
Byron filed a lawsuit against Wohler for violating her constitutional rights later that year. A story then began circulating on the internet that the officer sent a picture to Byron of a cake he baked with "Sorry I tased you" in blue icing.
If anything, this story did well to further prove that Florida is batshit crazy. But of course, the plot thickens: Buzzfeed news editor Jon Passantino
was quick to point out that the picture of the cake was actually posted to Imgur
in 2014 — a full year before the incident. More like buzzkill, huh?