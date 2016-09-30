Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 30, 2016

Bloggytown

Local media outlets mistakenly think Florida cop sent a 'Sorry I tased you' cake

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 1:51 PM

click image IMGUR
  • Imgur
If you happen to be following these local news outlets, then you might have seen a story today about a cop sending a "Sorry I tased you" cake to a Florida woman.

Officer Michael Wohler used a Taser on Stephanie Byron of Pensacola in mid-2015, after the two fought over a bottle of sweet tea.

Byron filed a lawsuit against Wohler for violating her constitutional rights later that year. A story then began circulating on the internet that the officer sent a picture to Byron of a cake he baked with "Sorry I tased you" in blue icing.

If anything, this story did well to further prove that Florida is batshit crazy. But of course, the plot thickens: Buzzfeed news editor Jon Passantino was quick to point out that the picture of the cake was actually posted to Imgur in 2014 — a full year before the incident. More like buzzkill, huh?

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  2. Tropical Storm Matthew gains strength, heads toward Florida Read More

  3. Creepy clowns come closer: 'Now you can't trust anything,' says Brevard witness Read More

  4. Artlando brings 23 food trucks to Loch Haven Park Saturday, Oct. 1 Read More

  5. Trevi Pasta Express coming to Ivanhoe Village Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation