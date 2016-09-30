Here's an in-depth look into HHN's new virtual reality haunted house
Posted
By Adam Manno
on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 3:11 PM
Halloween Horror Nights is unveiling a new haunted house for fans looking to shake things up this year — literally.
In its 26th incarnation, Universal Orlando Resort is offering guests the option to upgrade their tickets for access to "The Repository," a virtual reality-based experience available on select nights through Oct. 31.
Universal describes the house as an interactive experience that provides HHN's thrill-seekers with "an electrifying story as they explore a legendary, centuries-old warehouse known to house powerful and paranormal artifacts."
Dust off those panic-based social skills, because according to the park, you will be placed in small teams as a way to ward off anything that might pop up and test your chill.
Admission into the house can be added to your Halloween Horror Nights ticket for $50 on the website or by phone.