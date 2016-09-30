Bloggytown

Friday, September 30, 2016

Green Party candidate Jill Stein says Trump, Clinton 'have not earned our votes' during East Orlando visit

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein told a rally of about 150 Orlando supporters Thursday that her campaign won't just be a footnote of the 2016 election.

"There seems to be this idea out there among the establishment politicians that they are entitled to our votes," Stein, who first won her party's nomination in 2012, says at Acacia's El Centro Borinqueño. "They don't own our votes—they have to earn our votes. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have not earned our votes. In fact, they are the most disliked and untrusted presidential candidates in our history. The American people are clamoring for other choices."

Almost seven weeks from November's general election on Nov. 8, Stein is campaigning in Florida and trying to convince Bernie Sanders' supporters who are disillusioned with the Democratic Party that she would be a third-party option. The Green Party candidate, however, is polling fifth in the latest national poll by Public Policy Polling, garnering 1 percent of the vote, behind Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and conservative Evan McMullin. 

Before her speech, Stein visited the gay nightclub Pulse, where almost four months ago, 49 people where killed in a mass shooting. Stein says she would work to prevent a similar attack from happening by "standing up against bullying and violence" toward marginalized groups. 

"We have to address this festering catastrophe in the Middle East because the shooter said this was because of the bombing in Iraq and Syria," she says. "All of these wars on terror are simply creating more terror."

Stein criticized Trump and Clinton as being corporate elitists, saying "Republicans were the candidates of hate and fear-mongering against immigrants, but the Democrats are the party of deportation, detentions and night raids." Stein also highlighted her presidential plans, such as a "Green New Deal," free college tuition, ending America's involvement in overseas wars and a new health care system.

When Stein was asked if her campaign would take away votes from Clinton, who has the possibility of stopping to Trump and his call for a ban on Muslim immigrants, Stein says Clinton's "bombing of Muslims" was equal to Trump's "banning of Muslims."

"We have the power to turn this election on it’s head," Stein says. 

